Overview

Dr. James Comadoll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Comadoll works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.