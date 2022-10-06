See All Urologists in Enid, OK
Dr. James Colvert III, MD

Urology
3.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Colvert III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Mercy Hospital Watonga, Okeene Municipal Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Share Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Center and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.

Dr. Colvert III works at Enid Urology in Enid, OK with other offices in Cherokee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Enid Urology Associates Inc.
    615 E Oklahoma Ave Ste 202, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 233-3230
  2
    Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
    221 S Grand Ave, Cherokee, OK 73728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 233-3230
  3
    Surgery Center of Enid Inc
    1133 W Willow Rd, Enid, OK 73703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 233-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Ponca City
  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Fairview Regional Medical Center
  • Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
  • Mercy Hospital Watonga
  • Okeene Municipal Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Share Medical Center
  • Stillwater Medical Center
  • Stillwater Medical-blackwell

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Had urolift surgery and was found to have bladder cancer. Dr Colvert removed the tumor then prescribed and administered immuno-therapy treatments. He and his nursing staff have been super. The treatments ae no fun but Doctor Colvert and all nurses did all they could to make the experience as pain-free and comfortable as possible. They're great!
    George Throckmorton — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. James Colvert III, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194727461
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Colvert III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colvert III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colvert III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colvert III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colvert III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colvert III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Colvert III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colvert III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colvert III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colvert III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

