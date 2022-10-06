Dr. James Colvert III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colvert III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Colvert III, MD
Dr. James Colvert III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Mercy Hospital Watonga, Okeene Municipal Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Share Medical Center, Stillwater Medical Center and Stillwater Medical-blackwell.
Enid Urology Associates Inc.615 E Oklahoma Ave Ste 202, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 233-3230
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center221 S Grand Ave, Cherokee, OK 73728 Directions (580) 233-3230
Surgery Center of Enid Inc1133 W Willow Rd, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 233-7171
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Mercy Hospital Watonga
- Okeene Municipal Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Share Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had urolift surgery and was found to have bladder cancer. Dr Colvert removed the tumor then prescribed and administered immuno-therapy treatments. He and his nursing staff have been super. The treatments ae no fun but Doctor Colvert and all nurses did all they could to make the experience as pain-free and comfortable as possible. They're great!
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194727461
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Colvert III has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colvert III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Colvert III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colvert III.
