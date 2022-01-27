Dr. James Colombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Colombo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Colombo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Madison Health, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Colombo works at
Locations
1
Springfield Urology LLC1164 E Home Rd Ste J, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 342-9260
2
American Health Network of Ohio Professional Corp.117 W High St Ste 108, London, OH 43140 Directions (614) 222-3369
3
Digestive Specialists Inc.1157 N Monroe Dr Ste 230, Xenia, OH 45385 Directions (937) 432-9260
4
Family Physicians of Urbana Inc900 Scioto St, Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (937) 432-9260
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Health
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colombo is knowledgeable and professional. He is treating me for a prostrate and bladder issue. A great communicator
About Dr. James Colombo, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1891750527
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colombo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colombo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colombo has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colombo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Colombo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colombo.
