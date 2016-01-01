Dr. James Collyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Collyer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Collyer, MD is a dermatologist in Seattle, WA. Dr. Collyer completed a residency at Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine. He currently practices at Modern Dermatology, Seattle, WA and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Modern Dermatology1021 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 489-2530
Westside Dermatology4740 44th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 937-8954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. James Collyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Resurrection Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Brigham Young University
Admitting Hospitals
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Patient Satisfaction
