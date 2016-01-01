See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Overview

Dr. James Collyer, MD is a dermatologist in Seattle, WA. Dr. Collyer completed a residency at Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine. He currently practices at Modern Dermatology, Seattle, WA and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Dermatology
    1021 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 489-2530
  2. 2
    Westside Dermatology
    4740 44th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 937-8954

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Boil
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hidradenitis
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Choice Health
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Molina Healthcare
  • Premera Blue Cross
  • Principal Financial Group
  • Providence Health Plans
  • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. James Collyer, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 18 years of experience
  • English, Dutch
  • Male
  • 1396907960
Education & Certifications

  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
  • Resurrection Medical Center
  • University of Colorado At Denver
  • Brigham Young University
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
