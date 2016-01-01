Overview

Dr. James Collins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at Novant Health Steelecroft Primary Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.