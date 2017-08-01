Overview

Dr. James Collins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Collins works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon in North Muskegon, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Fremont, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.