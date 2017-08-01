Dr. James Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Collins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon2009 Holton Rd, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
-
3
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
Dr. Collins is the most amazing doctor! Both my husband and I see Dr Collins and he always takes time to discuss things, answer questions and he gives you great advice. He takes time to call you personally any time and discusses with you any issues you may be having. I cannot say enough about him, his services and his personal attention to every patient. Thank you Dr Collins for being who you are and for being so good at your job!!!!
About Dr. James Collins, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679692206
Education & Certifications
- Univ Mich
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Collins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.