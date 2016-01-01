Overview

Dr. James Collier III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.