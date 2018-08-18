See All Hand Surgeons in Tustin, CA
Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Coleman Jr works at James F Coleman Jr MD Inc in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SkyLex Health
    12791 Newport Ave Ste 202, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 288-8842

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2018
    A single Yelp review cannot express my immense gratitude for Dr. James Coleman. I was involved in a horrific accident that nearly left me as an amputee. I had several doctors refuse to attempt to save my leg, but Dr. Coleman was confident and willing to take on the challenge. Dr. Coleman is so much more than the average physician. He is truly compassionate, remarkable and a brilliant surgeon. Finding a Doctor that sincerely cares about the patient's well being is a rarity.
    Cathy in CA — Aug 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD
    About Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174628499
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Coleman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coleman Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coleman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coleman Jr works at James F Coleman Jr MD Inc in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Coleman Jr’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

