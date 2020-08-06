Dr. James Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. James Cole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.
Locations
Common Drive1400 Common Dr Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 221-6109
Las Cruces2301 Saturn Cir, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Directions (575) 210-9849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Resler Drive150 S Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 207-2861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He removed cataracts from my both eyes, I was was almost blind. I’m very thankful to him.
About Dr. James Cole, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033108931
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Univ
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
