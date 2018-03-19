Overview

Dr. James Colasacco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Colasacco works at Amityville Heart Center in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.