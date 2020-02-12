Dr. James Coin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Coin, MD
Overview
Dr. James Coin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
J. Thaddeus Coin, PhD, MD, PLLC2515 Delaney Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 762-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Coin to be an excellent listener and an outstanding neurologist. He has patiently listened to and diagnosed my issues and recommend several options for me. I almost never have to wait when I show up for my visits, and ALL his staff are extremely polite and professional. Eleanor has been totally outstanding in her assistance with all my calls and inquiries. So very easy to give Dr. Coin and ALL his staff 5 STARS! I couldn't hope to find a better neurologist.
About Dr. James Coin, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1124176664
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coin has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Coin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coin.
