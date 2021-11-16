See All Pediatricians in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. James Coggi, MD

Pediatrics
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Coggi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Coggi works at Dr James Coggi MD in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr James Coggi MD
    1031 Office Park Rd Ste 10, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 457-1102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchiolitis
Diabetes Counseling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Bronchiolitis
Diabetes Counseling
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Treatment frequency



Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Coggi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487641551
    Education & Certifications

    • KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Coggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coggi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coggi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coggi works at Dr James Coggi MD in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Coggi’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coggi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coggi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coggi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coggi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

