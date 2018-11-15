Overview

Dr. James Coffey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Coffey works at Tower Health Vascular Surgical Specialists in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.