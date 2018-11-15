Dr. Coffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Coffey, MD
Overview
Dr. James Coffey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Coffey works at
Locations
Vascular Surgical Specialists -tower Health Medical Group301 S 7th Ave Ste 1070, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-2468
Reading Hospital420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Doctor, was always helpful and very easy to talk to. Would go to him again in the future.
About Dr. James Coffey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1316906407
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffey works at
Dr. Coffey has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.