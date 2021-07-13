Overview

Dr. James Code, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Code works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

