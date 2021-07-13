Dr. James Code, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Code is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Code, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Code, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
Best run/organized office I've ever been to! Virtually no waiting times. Dr. Code never rushes you, explains everything in detail. Would NEVER contemplate looking anywhere else. The best!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982730081
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Code has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Code using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Code has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Code has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Code on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Code. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Code.
