Overview

Dr. James Clemens, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Clemens works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.