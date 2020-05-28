Overview

Dr. James Clemens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Clemens works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.