Offers telehealth
Dr. James Clemens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7030
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very compassionate. Thoroughly explained the diagnosis and all treatment options
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1366405359
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
