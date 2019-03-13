Dr. James Classen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Classen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Classen, MD
Overview
Dr. James Classen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Classen works at
Locations
-
1
Village Surgical Associates PA1841 QUIET CV, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-2626
-
2
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Classen?
Dr.Classen did my bypass surgery on December 4th and he was great I have not had any problems he took very good care of me in the hospital. I would refer him to anyone having weight loss surgery. It has been a journey before and after my surgery one that I would definitely do again. Thank you Dr. Classes and your very competent staff.
About Dr. James Classen, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881689453
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Classen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Classen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Classen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Classen works at
Dr. Classen has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Classen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Classen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Classen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Classen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Classen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.