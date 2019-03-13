Overview

Dr. James Classen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Classen works at Village Surgical Associates PA in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.