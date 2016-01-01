Dr. James Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Clarke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Montemorelos Fac Med and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Clarke works at
Locations
-
1
Benjamin Lee MD7600 Osler Dr Ste 404, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 583-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clarke?
About Dr. James Clarke, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215938832
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Albany
- S Baltimore Genl Hosp
- U Montemorelos Fac Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clarke speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.