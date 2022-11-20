Overview

Dr. James Clark, MD is an Urology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Foothills Urology in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.