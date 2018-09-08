Overview

Dr. James Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Digestive Health Services, a division of GI Partners of Illinois in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.