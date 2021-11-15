Overview

Dr. James Clancy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Clancy works at Lakeland General Surgery - St. Joseph in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.