Dr. James Clancy, MD
Dr. James Clancy, MD
Overview
Dr. James Clancy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Dr. Clancy works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeland General Surgery - St. Joseph2990 Niles Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Clancy?
I was in the hospital over 3 weeks. Dr. Clancy performed surgical procedures on me twice during that time.
About Dr. James Clancy, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1679539811
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clancy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clancy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clancy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clancy works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Clancy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clancy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clancy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clancy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.