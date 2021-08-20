Dr. James Clancy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clancy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Clancy, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Clancy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PA College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Clancy works at
Locations
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach10275 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 200, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 484-5602
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Lake Worth180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 100, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 484-5599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Wellington1221 S State Road 7 Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 484-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sports & Orthopedic Center Boca Raton9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 484-5601Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was a great relief that I didn’t need surgery. Dr Clancy was straightforward answered all my questions. The office staff was great. All n all it was very professional & comfortable
About Dr. James Clancy, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346294576
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
- PA College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clancy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clancy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clancy has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clancy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Clancy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clancy.
