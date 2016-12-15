See All Otolaryngologists in Elizabeth, NJ
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (7)
Overview

Dr. James Cinberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hosp

Dr. Cinberg works at James Z. Cinberg, M.D., P.A. in Elizabeth, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James C Cinberg MD PA
    219 S Broad St Ste 3, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 527-1710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Screening
Thyroid Scan
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Thyroid Scan
Carotid Ultrasound

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2016
    Dr. Cinberg is the first doctor to give me hope that he can help me. I suffer from many symptoms of concussion, including balance issues. Other doctors have offered pain drugs and cortizone shots, neither of which I am interested in. Dr. Cinberg will spend as much time with each patient as needed, so there may be longer wait times. Know that he will give you as much time as you need each time you see him. Dr. Cinberg's office is shabby chic, but his knowledge and methods are cutting edge!!
    Sharon in Point Pleasant, NJ — Dec 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Cinberg, MD
    About Dr. James Cinberg, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, French
    • 1801892732
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hosp
    • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cinberg works at James Z. Cinberg, M.D., P.A. in Elizabeth, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cinberg’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

