Overview

Dr. James Cimera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Cimera works at First Choice Neurology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.