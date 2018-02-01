See All Neurologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. James Cimera, MD

Neurology
2.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Cimera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Cimera works at First Choice Neurology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Choice Neurology
    First Choice Neurology
1211 SE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 524-6527
  2. 2
    Sunrise Medical Group
    Sunrise Medical Group
1625 SE 3rd Ave # 620, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
(954) 524-6527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Stroke
Sudoscan
Tremor
Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cranial Trauma
Herniated Disc
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningitis
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Sleep Apnea
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 01, 2018
    Love Dr. Cimera and his staff. He is a very knowledgeable and compassionate doctor. The staff is welcoming and nice and efficient. The valet parking
    Susan in Ft Lauderdale, FL — Feb 01, 2018
    About Dr. James Cimera, MD

    Specialties
    Neurology
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1578537791
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Internship
    Louis A Weiss Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Cimera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Cimera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cimera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cimera works at First Choice Neurology in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

    Dr. Cimera has seen patients for Headache, and more.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cimera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cimera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cimera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

