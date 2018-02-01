Dr. James Cimera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cimera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cimera, MD
Dr. James Cimera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
First Choice Neurology1211 SE 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 524-6527
Sunrise Medical Group1625 SE 3rd Ave # 620, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 524-6527
- Broward Health Medical Center
Love Dr. Cimera and his staff. He is a very knowledgeable and compassionate doctor. The staff is welcoming and nice and efficient. The valet parking
About Dr. James Cimera, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1578537791
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Louis A Weiss Meml Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurology
Dr. Cimera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cimera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cimera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cimera has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cimera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cimera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cimera.
