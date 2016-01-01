Dr. James Ciarcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciarcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ciarcia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Psychiatric Specialties388 E Main St Ste 3, Branford, CT 06405 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Ciarcia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1649428319
Education & Certifications
- PB Brigham Hosp
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- Greenwich Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciarcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciarcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciarcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciarcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciarcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciarcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.