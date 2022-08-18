Dr. James Church, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Church, MD
Dr. James Church, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Church while in Cleveland Clinc saved 4 generations of my family that had a complicated case of FAP with Desmoid tumors for 18 years
- Colorectal Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1487698726
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Dr. Church has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Church accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Church has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Intestinal Obstruction and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Church on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Church. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Church.
