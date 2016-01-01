Dr. James Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chun, MD
Overview
Dr. James Chun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Chun works at
Locations
San Francisco Cardiovascular Surgical Medical Group Inc.2250 Hayes St Ste 204, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 933-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Chun, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1134143506
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- U Calif Irivne
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
