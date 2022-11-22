Overview

Dr. James Chuang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chuang works at Valley ENT, PC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.