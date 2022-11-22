See All Otolaryngologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. James Chuang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Chuang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chuang works at Valley ENT, PC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Ent
    2081 W Frye Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 753-1459
  2. 2
    Arizona Specialty Surgery Center
    2905 W Warner Rd Ste 10, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 386-8400

Hospital Affiliations
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Mercy Care
    • Midwest Life
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Nov 22, 2022
    I have to admit I was quite concerned about my appointment after reading some of the online reviews. I decided to keep my appointment and decide for myself; boy am I glad I did. Dr. Chuang talks fast but he is very thorough. He takes notes, then tells you what he heard you say and offers you the ability to change or agree. He far exceeded my expectations and I hope anytime I need an ENT, he'll still be around. He's incredible!!
    Andrea in Gilbert — Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. James Chuang, MD
    About Dr. James Chuang, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chuang has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

