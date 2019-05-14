Dr. James Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. James Chu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
Evangelina E Martinez MD Inc.2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-6334
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Became a patient of his at the beginning of this year, and have found him and his office to be exceptionally efficient, courteous, responsive--and effective. My A1C numbers have rapidly improved, and have been able to drop medications previous docs prescribed that weren't working. So far, I'd rate him as the best endocrinologist I've had in the decades since I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
About Dr. James Chu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1710969266
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
