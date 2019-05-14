Overview

Dr. James Chu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Monterey Endocrine & Diabetes in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.