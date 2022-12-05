Dr. James Christopher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Christopher, MD
Overview
Dr. James Christopher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University Health Sciences in Shreveport and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, AVALA Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. James Christopher, MD233 Saint Ann Dr Ste 3, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 257-4740
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- AVALA Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was very fortunate to have been referred to Dr. Christopher for bowel resection due to an embedded polyp found on routine colonoscopy. It was large and flat on the bowel wall. My gastroenterolgist said it needed to come out as the risk of conversion to bowel cancer was higher with this type of polyp. Dr. Christopher took the time to allay my apprehension and explain the procedure thoroughly. He removed 10" of bowel and reconnected the two ends at the same time so I didn't need a colostomy at all. A week after the surgery I was nearly back to normal. I will admit the first 24 hours were a bit rough though. Overall he made the bad situation as easy for me as he could and I recommend him highly.
About Dr. James Christopher, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1154301869
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University Health Sciences in Shreveport
