Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Dr. James Christmas, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Christmas works at Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA, Fredericksburg, VA and Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue
    7601 Forest Ave Ste 336, Richmond, VA 23229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5103
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive
    1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-5104
  3. 3
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Spotsylvania Pkwy
    4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 303, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 569-9693
  4. 4
    Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Williamsburg
    5388 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 120A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 207-2011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Jan 15, 2019
    This is my first time being a patient with this group and so far so good. My first visit was a little crazy but Dr. Christmas made sure that I was still able to be seen. Dr. Christmas performed a procedure for me recently and things went very well!! He made sure that I was comfortable and that I was aware of ALL important information. I look forward to my future visits with Dr. Christmas and his team!!
    J. Moore in Richmond, VA — Jan 15, 2019
    About Dr. James Christmas, MD

    Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    English
    1003885492
    Education & Certifications

    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    University of Virginia
