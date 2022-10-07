Overview

Dr. Jimmy Chow, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Chow works at Champaign Dental Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

