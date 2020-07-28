Overview

Dr. James Choo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.



Dr. Choo works at Pain Consultants of East Tennessee in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.