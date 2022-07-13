Dr. James Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Choi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Arizona
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Center for Cancer Care5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C300, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-2848
-
2
Honorhealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network - 14674 W. Mountain View Blvd14674 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 105, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 975-2323
-
3
Deer Valley Medical6220 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 547-7200Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
THE BEST OF THE BEST, excellent DR>
About Dr. James Choi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1295871747
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.