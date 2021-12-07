Dr. James Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Choi, MD
Overview
Dr. James Choi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Presbyterian/Columbia and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Locations
James Choi MD1590 Us Highway 206, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (908) 751-5939
Adult & Pediatric Urology of Hunterdon PA5 Walter E Foran Blvd Ste 4001, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 751-5939
Hunterdon Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates105 Raider Blvd Ste 202, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 751-5939
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon and doctor! I had terrible back pain and vomiting. I saw Dr. Choi and he diagnosed my issue as a kidney stone and he clearly explained what my options were. Dr. Choi and his staff went out of their way to arrange the procedure for me. Surgery was successful and I feel fantastic! Thank you Dr. Choi & Staff!
About Dr. James Choi, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- New York Presbyterian/Columbia
- New York University
- Urology
