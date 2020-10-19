Dr. James Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chiu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Chiu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Avera Queen Of Peace and Huron Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chiu works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. James Chiu400 S Sycamore Ave Ste 105-3, Sioux Falls, SD 57110 Directions (605) 334-3739
-
2
Camma M. Murphy6810 S Lyncrest Ave Ste 201, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 274-1119
-
3
5000 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Directions
(605) 400-9975
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Queen Of Peace
- Huron Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sanford Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I would have called Concordia sooner. Dr. Chiu helped me so much! Staff were very warm. They were also very flexible with scheduling! I highly recommend Dr. Chiu!
About Dr. James Chiu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1124347265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu works at
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
