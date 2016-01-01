Dr. James Childs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Childs, MD
Overview
Dr. James Childs, MD is a dermatologist in College Station, TX. Dr. Childs completed a residency at Tex Tech University School Med. He currently practices at Childs Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
James N. Childs M.d. P.A.1605 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 696-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. James Childs, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023150083
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University School Med
- Baylor College Of Med
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Childs?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.