Dr. James Childs, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Childs, MD is a dermatologist in College Station, TX. Dr. Childs completed a residency at Tex Tech University School Med. He currently practices at Childs Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James N. Childs M.d. P.A.
    1605 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 696-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. James Childs, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1023150083
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Tex Tech University School Med
Internship
  • Baylor College Of Med
Medical Education
  • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
