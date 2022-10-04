See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. James Chen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Chen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Summit, NJ. 

Dr. Chen works at Amg Thyroid Center in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Amg Thyroid Center
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 195, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-6995
    Center for Digestive Health At Overlook
    99 Beauvoir Ave Fl 4, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-6995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Overweight
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr Chen has been treating me for a thyroid problem for 6 or 7 years and with his help, my thyroid condition has been perfectly under control since I started coming to him when I was initially diagnosed. I have always found him to be kind, gentle and helpful, and he is always willing to answer any questions that I might have. I have also never found his staff to be anything other than pleasant and helpful and he and his staff seem to be pretty on time with scheduling. I've never had to wait for more than a few minutes when I arrive for my appointment, unlike many doctors that keep you waiting for 30 to 60 minutes before they call you in and then leave you for another 20 minutes sitting alone in the exam room! Overall for years I've been very pleased with all of my experiences with Dr Chen and with his office.
    J.C. — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. James Chen, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Chinese
    • 1427092626
    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

