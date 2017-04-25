Overview

Dr. James Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.