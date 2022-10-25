Dr. James Chelnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chelnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chelnis, MD
Dr. James Chelnis, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Manhattan Oculoplastics110 E 40th St Rm 404, New York, NY 10016 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chelnis?
Dr. Chelnis did the surgery to lift my eyelids and re-position my eyebrows to help improve my eyesight (Blepharoplasty + Browplasty in one cut) What I liked: - Staff is well trained and a joy to work with. Accessible by email, phone, and text - Dr. Chelnis explained the entire process and what will happen - Before surgery, received a written instructions page - On the day of surgery, Dr. Chelnis did it well, fast, and with little to no pain - I got a bag with all the stuff I need for recovery. The package was thoughtful & handy! Office staff attended to all the details: from a special ice pack for my eyes, a pillow to keep my head elevated, and even baby shampoo due to my eyes being more sensitive after surgery. - Post-op calls that are thoughtful and helpful. I had a recovery question one weekend and could call the Doctor immediately. - Recovery was excellent, with daily improvements - Now, several weeks after surgery, I am happy with the results. Overall excellent Doctor!
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1952612913
- St Jude Children's Research Hospital|University Tenn Hlth Sci Ctr|Vanderbilt University
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Carney Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Dr. Chelnis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chelnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chelnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chelnis works at
Dr. Chelnis has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chelnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chelnis speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chelnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chelnis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chelnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chelnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.