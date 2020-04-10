Dr. James Charland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Charland, MD
Overview
Dr. James Charland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Charland works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mary's Health Center446a Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-0373
-
2
St. Mary's Obgyn Health Center425 Guy Park Ave Ste 102, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-0373
-
3
St. Mary's Hospital At Amsterdam427 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charland?
In my professional life I was a Medical Staff Director. Dr. Charland is hands down a most competent, compassionate and caring physician. He is extremely professional during an examination, yet open and responsive in the ensuing consultation. His reputation is above reproach.
About Dr. James Charland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1780757294
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charland works at
Dr. Charland has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Charland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.