See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. James Chappuis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Chappuis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (719)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Chappuis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.

Dr. Chappuis works at Spine Center Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA and Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
10 (59)
View Profile
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
8 (202)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
8 (33)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Center Atlanta
    3161 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-5812
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Spine Center Savannah
    310 Eisenhower Dr Ste 12, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 348-8561
  3. 3
    Spine Center Atlanta East
    1309 Wellbrook Cir NE Ste H, Conyers, GA 30012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 331-5327
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 719 ratings
    Patient Ratings (719)
    5 Star
    (634)
    4 Star
    (61)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chappuis?

    Oct 20, 2022
    He is one of the best doctors I've ever had in my presence! His bed side swag lol and they way he lets you ask questions with out feeling stupid! You can really tell he is there for you and not just a check! They really don't make em like that now days! I would recommend him to anyone!
    Lynnette Latrace Stewart — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Chappuis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Chappuis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chappuis to family and friends

    Dr. Chappuis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chappuis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Chappuis, MD.

    About Dr. James Chappuis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891776159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Klinikum Karlsbad Langensteinbach
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Campbell Clinic/University Of Tennessee
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Chappuis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chappuis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chappuis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chappuis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    719 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappuis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappuis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chappuis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chappuis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Chappuis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.