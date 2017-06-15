See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. James Chao, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Chao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Chao works at Excel Spine Center in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    8901 Activity Rd, San Diego, CA 92126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 627-4763

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Grafts
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 15, 2017
    Dr. James Chao and his entire staff are one of the most professional medical offices. He operated on both my hands so that I could continue to have full use of them. I have know him for many years and have trusted his judgement completely as he always has my best interests at heart.
    Sally M. McKay in Oceanside, CA — Jun 15, 2017
    About Dr. James Chao, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093740789
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University
    • Nyu/Irps
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

