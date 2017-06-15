Dr. James Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chao, MD
Overview
Dr. James Chao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group8901 Activity Rd, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (844) 627-4763
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James Chao and his entire staff are one of the most professional medical offices. He operated on both my hands so that I could continue to have full use of them. I have know him for many years and have trusted his judgement completely as he always has my best interests at heart.
About Dr. James Chao, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093740789
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Nyu/Irps
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
