Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. James Chang, MD is a Registered Nurse in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
NJ Spine and Wellness210 Mounts Corner Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 412-3217Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Kenneth S Chang MD3144 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 943-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chang is professional but his table side manner is comforting
About Dr. James Chang, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY|NYU Med Ctr, NYU
- Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital|Saint Peter's University Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
