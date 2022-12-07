Dr. James Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Chandler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chandler works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was amazing. I had been diagnosed with an inoperable tumor in Ohio and was ultimately referred to Dr. Chandler. He remove my cancerous tumor and I am doing fantastic. He has a first class operation!!
About Dr. James Chandler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1881656411
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Skull Base Surgery, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandler speaks Dutch.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.