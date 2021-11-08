Dr. James Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Chandler, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Carolinas Medical Center
Dr. Chandler works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am seeing Dr Chandler as a second opinion doctor because a foot mid-section arthritis removal surgery did not go well with a previous doctor. I have previously reviewed that doctor elsewhere so I will not name him here. Dr Chandler is very patient and understanding and explains everything in great detail. He explained to me all aspects of what is going on in my foot and what is still causing the pain. He recommended a procedure that has alleviated some of my pain. I still have arthritis in my foot but at lest he explained everything going on thoroughly and I can decide in the future if I need more surgery. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. James Chandler, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1043297310
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Greenville Hosp System
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.