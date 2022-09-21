See All Plastic Surgeons in Clackamas, OR
Dr. James Chan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (127)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Chan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clackamas, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.

Dr. Chan works at Reviance Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center in Clackamas, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Reviance Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center
    9280 SE Sunnybrook Blvd Ste 301, Clackamas, OR 97015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Health Portland

Rhinoseptoplasty
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Rhinoseptoplasty
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty

    Aetna
    Ameritas
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Dental Network of America
    DenteMax
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    LifeWise
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    PacificSource
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 21, 2022
    I went to Dr Chan to remove an area I thought to be Basal Cell Carcinoma. It turned out I was correct and Dr Chan removed the area without a scare and in a way I did not have any discomfort at all. He is a wonderful person and a doctor who has given me great comfort. I also attend his Aesthetic Center and have found Amanda as my favorite Esthetician. Thank you Dr Chan and all your outstanding team.
    Shar — Sep 21, 2022
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English
    1972543106
    Stanford Hospitals and Clinics|Stanford University
    The Cleveland Clinic
    Cleveland Clinic
    University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
