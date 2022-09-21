Overview

Dr. James Chan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clackamas, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.



Dr. Chan works at Reviance Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center in Clackamas, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.