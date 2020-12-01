Overview

Dr. James Chambers, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Chambers works at Cardiology Institute Michigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.