Dr. James Chamberlain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Chamberlain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Quest Diagnostics1160 E 3900 S Ste 1200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 261-9651
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
When I first came to see Dr Chamberlain I was on Shots and insulin pills. I am now off the shots. Wonderful Doctor
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093805681
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chamberlain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamberlain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain.
