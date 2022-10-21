Dr. James Chalk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Chalk, MD
Overview
Dr. James Chalk, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System Heart.
Dr. Chalk works at
Locations
South Texas Vascular Institute2511 Cornerstone Blvd # 2511, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 476-4362Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Knapp Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System Heart
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chalk was my physician a few years ago and he is the best doctor anyone could ever ask for . If I could have him as my physician now I would be right there .
About Dr. James Chalk, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1770762098
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Chalk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chalk has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.